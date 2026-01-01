Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort: Bar Explosion in Crans-Montana

An explosion at a bar in the popular Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has left several people dead and others injured, according to reports from the BBC citing local police.

The tragic incident took place at 1:30 a.m. local time in a bar known as the Constellation, with authorities providing the details in a statement to the BBC.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)