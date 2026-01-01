Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort: Bar Explosion in Crans-Montana
An explosion in the Constellation bar at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time, as per police reports to BBC News. Verification from Reuters was not immediately possible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:05 IST
An explosion at a bar in the popular Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has left several people dead and others injured, according to reports from the BBC citing local police.
The tragic incident took place at 1:30 a.m. local time in a bar known as the Constellation, with authorities providing the details in a statement to the BBC.
As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the explosion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
