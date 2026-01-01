Mystery Stabbing in Bengaluru Sparks Investigation
An autorickshaw driver, Rechanna P, was fatally stabbed in Bengaluru. The police have registered a murder case and are investigating potential motives, including past enmity. A complaint was lodged by Rechanna's relative, Girish S, who received news of the incident from a friend shortly after it occurred.
An autorickshaw driver, identified as Rechanna P, was allegedly stabbed to death in Bengaluru during the early hours of Thursday, according to police reports.
The incident was reported by Girish S, a relative of the victim, who received a distressing call from a friend. Upon arriving at the scene outside Rechanna's home in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, police confirmed the victim's fatal injuries.
Authorities have registered a murder case and are pursuing leads that suggest the attack may be linked to previous enmity. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover the motive and apprehend those responsible.
