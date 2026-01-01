Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: New Year's Eve Turns Fatal at Swiss Resort Bar

At least 40 people died and 100 were injured when a fire broke out during a New Year's Eve party at 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Initial reports suggested fireworks ignited the blaze. The incident led to a major emergency response as victims came from various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire claimed at least 40 lives and injured 100 others during a New Year's Eve celebration at 'Le Constellation' bar, Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The bar, situated in an upscale ski resort, became the site of chaos and tragedy early Thursday morning.

According to two French eyewitnesses, the fire originated from birthday candles brought too close to the wooden ceiling. Italian authorities suggest fireworks may have ignited the blaze. The tragic event saw many guests from different nationalities, prompting a swift emergency response from local and international officials.

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin expressed profound sorrow for the catastrophe, signaling the nation's mourning. An investigation is underway while officials work diligently to identify victims and support families affected by this horrific incident.

