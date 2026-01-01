Tragic Blaze: New Year's Eve Turns Fatal at Swiss Resort Bar

A devastating fire claimed at least 40 lives and injured 100 others during a New Year's Eve celebration at 'Le Constellation' bar, Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The bar, situated in an upscale ski resort, became the site of chaos and tragedy early Thursday morning.

According to two French eyewitnesses, the fire originated from birthday candles brought too close to the wooden ceiling. Italian authorities suggest fireworks may have ignited the blaze. The tragic event saw many guests from different nationalities, prompting a swift emergency response from local and international officials.

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin expressed profound sorrow for the catastrophe, signaling the nation's mourning. An investigation is underway while officials work diligently to identify victims and support families affected by this horrific incident.