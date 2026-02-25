Left Menu

Harry Brook Powers England Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Harry Brook's strategic move up the batting order resulted in a match-winning century against Pakistan. His performance helped England secure a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Although uncertain about continuing at number three, Brook attributes the successful change to head coach Brendon McCullum's foresight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:03 IST
Harry Brook delivered a stunning performance in Tuesday's Super Eight match by scoring a century that led England to victory against Pakistan. The pivotal innings, which came after Brook moved up to number three in the batting order, secured England's spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Under the guidance of head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum, Brook transitioned from his usual number five position to capitalize on the powerplay, a strategy that paid off remarkably as England chased down a target of 165. Despite initial setbacks, with England at 58-4, Brook's maiden T20 hundred guided the team to a two-wicket triumph.

Amid personal challenges and a tough winter season, Brook's achievement represents a professional high point. Post-dismissal acknowledgments came from Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who praised Brook's technique, underscoring the significance of his innings in navigating a challenging batting pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

