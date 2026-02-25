Harry Brook Powers England Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Harry Brook delivered a stunning performance in Tuesday's Super Eight match by scoring a century that led England to victory against Pakistan. The pivotal innings, which came after Brook moved up to number three in the batting order, secured England's spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Under the guidance of head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum, Brook transitioned from his usual number five position to capitalize on the powerplay, a strategy that paid off remarkably as England chased down a target of 165. Despite initial setbacks, with England at 58-4, Brook's maiden T20 hundred guided the team to a two-wicket triumph.

Amid personal challenges and a tough winter season, Brook's achievement represents a professional high point. Post-dismissal acknowledgments came from Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who praised Brook's technique, underscoring the significance of his innings in navigating a challenging batting pitch.

