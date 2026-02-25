Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Israel Visit Amid Global Concerns

The Congress party has launched a blistering critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. The party accuses him of displaying 'moral cowardice' amid widespread international condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, alleged that Modi is aligning with Netanyahu, despite international condemnations of Israel's military actions in Gaza and expansion of settlements in the West Bank. Ramesh highlighted India's historic support for Palestine, recalling India's recognition of the Palestinian state in 1988.

In another critique, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed hope that PM Modi would address the purported genocide in Gaza during his address to the Israeli Parliament, advocating for justice. The Congress further accused the Modi government of abandoning Palestinians, contrasting it with prior commitments to Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)