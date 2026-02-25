Arrest Made in Gurdaspur Police Killings Near Indo-Pak Border
An individual has been arrested over the murder of two policemen near the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur. The area is known for heroin smuggling and drone-delivered weapons. A group named Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan has claimed responsibility. Police continue to investigate the involvement of three suspects.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a suspect linked to the killings of two policemen in Gurdaspur, close to the Indo-Pakistan border.
Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya identified the arrested individual as Dilawar Singh from Alinangal village. Another suspect, Ranjit Singh, was injured during an encounter with the police in the Purana Shala area.
The murders took place at a checkpost in Adhian, near known heroin smuggling and drone weapon drop zones. A group claiming to be Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan claimed responsibility online.
