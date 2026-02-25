Crucial Super 8 Showdown: West Indies vs South Africa

In a high-stakes Super 8 encounter at the T20 World Cup, the West Indies' explosive batting lineup will be pitted against South Africa's disciplined bowling attack on Thursday. Both teams are unbeaten, sharpening the focus on a match crucial for securing a semifinal berth.

South Africa, entering the contest on the back of a commanding 76-run victory over host India, will be looking to disrupt the West Indies. The Caribbean side showcased their batting prowess with a 107-run triumph over Zimbabwe recently, setting up an intriguing showdown.

The afternoon match in Ahmedabad may differ from previous night games, with drier conditions expected to favor spinners early and test players' endurance in the heat. A win for West Indies could reshape the group dynamics, complicating India's path in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)