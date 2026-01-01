Left Menu

Unveiling a Cyber Fraud Syndicate

A sophisticated cyber fraud network, led by a Dubai-based kingpin, duped former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal of Rs 8.10 crore. Police have detained suspects and frozen assets as investigations unfold. Victims are urged to report swiftly to increase chances of asset recovery and fraud prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:29 IST
Authorities are delving into a Rs 8.10 crore fraud scheme that targeted former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal, pointing to an intricate cyber fraud network with its primary orchestrator believed to be operating from Dubai.

Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Patiala Range, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, announced the detention of two suspects in Thane and Mumbai. They have frozen Rs 3.50 lakh across various bank accounts involved in the scam and continue to question others.

The perpetrators reportedly employed fake online investment platforms and complex digital communication tactics to exploit victims. Emphasizing prevention, DIG Chahal urged the public to swiftly report frauds to enhance recovery efforts and thwart these criminals.

