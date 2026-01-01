Unveiling a Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Authorities are delving into a Rs 8.10 crore fraud scheme that targeted former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal, pointing to an intricate cyber fraud network with its primary orchestrator believed to be operating from Dubai.

Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Patiala Range, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, announced the detention of two suspects in Thane and Mumbai. They have frozen Rs 3.50 lakh across various bank accounts involved in the scam and continue to question others.

The perpetrators reportedly employed fake online investment platforms and complex digital communication tactics to exploit victims. Emphasizing prevention, DIG Chahal urged the public to swiftly report frauds to enhance recovery efforts and thwart these criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)