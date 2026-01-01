Left Menu

Sins of Inheritance: Greed and Betrayal in Familial Murder Plot

A retired Indian Air Force personnel, Yogesh, was murdered in a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his sons over property disputes. The sons hired contract killers, including a local cop, to carry out the crime. An investigation is ongoing as arrests and manhunts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:52 IST
Sins of Inheritance: Greed and Betrayal in Familial Murder Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking twist, the murder of a retired Indian Air Force officer has been linked to a conspiracy orchestrated by none other than his own sons. Police revealed that the sons sought to eliminate their father over a property dispute, even enlisting a local police constable as part of their nefarious scheme.

Yogesh, 58, a retired officer and native of Baghpat district, was killed on December 26 by two assailants on motorcycles while he was returning home. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Siddhartha Gautam, reported that the crime was committed in the Loni area of Ashok Vihar Colony.

The accused sons allegedly hired their neighbor Arvind to execute the plan, along with his brother-in-law Naveen, a constable. Arvind has been arrested, while Naveen and the sons remain at large with the police actively pursuing further arrests and delving deeper into the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026