Sins of Inheritance: Greed and Betrayal in Familial Murder Plot

In a shocking twist, the murder of a retired Indian Air Force officer has been linked to a conspiracy orchestrated by none other than his own sons. Police revealed that the sons sought to eliminate their father over a property dispute, even enlisting a local police constable as part of their nefarious scheme.

Yogesh, 58, a retired officer and native of Baghpat district, was killed on December 26 by two assailants on motorcycles while he was returning home. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Siddhartha Gautam, reported that the crime was committed in the Loni area of Ashok Vihar Colony.

The accused sons allegedly hired their neighbor Arvind to execute the plan, along with his brother-in-law Naveen, a constable. Arvind has been arrested, while Naveen and the sons remain at large with the police actively pursuing further arrests and delving deeper into the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)