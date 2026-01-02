Tragedy at New Year's Eve Celebration: Fire Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

A devastating fire erupted at the popular Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claiming 40 lives and injuring 115 others during a New Year's Eve celebration. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with flames engulfing the building as bystanders and emergency crews worked tirelessly to save victims.

Dominic Dubois recounted how survivors, once escaping into the freezing night, sought warmth using the restaurant's curtains. Samuel Rapp, dining nearby, rushed to the site, witnessing police and paramedics securing the area as helpless screams filled the air. "People were shouting, 'help me, please help us,' Rapp shared.

With the fire's cause yet to be determined, local institutions like the UBS bank provided shelter for survivors. Lines of ambulances and helicopters transported victims to hospitals and specialist burn units. As night fell, mourners gathered at the scene to honor those lost in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)