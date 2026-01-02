Left Menu

Cracks in Bageshwar: Uttarakhand's Mining Crisis

A committee has been formed to investigate cracks in Bageshwar's villages, blamed on illegal soapstone mining. The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered inspections of mines, with a report due in two weeks. Locals allege mining has harmed land and infrastructure, prompting migration and economic distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 02-01-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 00:32 IST
Cracks in Bageshwar: Uttarakhand's Mining Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A committee, under the directive of the Uttarakhand High Court, has been initiated to probe the developing cracks in Bageshwar district villages, suspected to be consequences of illegal soapstone mining.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyay have mandated comprehensive inspections of all local mines, with the committee slated to deliver a report within two weeks. This move comes in response to multiple suo motu public interest litigations regarding structural damage in Kanda tehsil and additional petitions concerning 165 mining operations.

Comprising experts such as environmentalist Dr. Ajay Rawat and scientists from NEERI and WIHG, the committee represents a concerted effort to address local grievances. Residents ascribe worsening land subsidence to extensive mining activities and negligent excavation practices. The socio-economic impact has prompted many to migrate, leaving primarily the underprivileged behind. Despite frequent appeals, villagers accuse an entrenched 'mining mafia' of threatening their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

 Yemen
2
DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

 India
3
Mamdani's New Era: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Begins Transformative Term

Mamdani's New Era: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Begins Transformative Term

 Global
4
Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Crisis Unfolds in Pataz, Peru

Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Crisis Unfolds in Pataz, Peru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026