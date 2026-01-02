Left Menu

Unraveling Truths: A Bride's Brave Stand Against Domestic Abuse

A 20-year-old woman has accused her husband and in-laws of abuse following her discovery of her husband's concealed previous relationship. Authorities are investigating after the complainant's husband, Rahul Tiwari, and his family allegedly fled. The victim alleges year-long mistreatment at the hands of her in-laws.

Authorities have launched an investigation in a disturbing case of alleged domestic abuse after a young bride accused her husband and in-laws of physical and mental torment due to a concealed past relationship.

Inspector Vishva Jyoti Rai confirmed that on December 31, an FIR was filed against Rahul Tiwari and his family. The probe comes after Tripti Dubey from Chak Shri Datt Tiwari Pur village lodged a complaint citing abuse and mistreatment.

The accuser claims that her predicament began days after her April 2024 marriage when her husband admitted to a previous relationship. Her attempts to reach out for help led to intensified assaults, culminating in her escape to authorities and revealing evidence of abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

