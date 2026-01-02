Celebrating Leadership: Governor Om Prakash Mathur's 74th Birthday

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur received heartfelt birthday greetings from Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as he turned 74. In a Facebook post, CM Tamang expressed admiration for Mathur's leadership and dedication, serving as an inspiration to many.

Governor Mathur, whose unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership have left a significant impact, was born in Bali, Rajasthan, on January 2, 1952. He assumed the office of Sikkim's governor on July 31, 2024.

As Mathur marks another year, Tamang conveyed wishes for good health, success, and prosperity, reflecting the people of Sikkim's gratitude and hopes for his continued guidance.