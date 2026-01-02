Left Menu

Celebrating Leadership: Governor Om Prakash Mathur's 74th Birthday

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur celebrated his 74th birthday with warm wishes from Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Known for his leadership and dedication, Mathur has been a source of inspiration. Tamang expressed wishes for Mathur's health and continued service to the people of Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:48 IST
Celebrating Leadership: Governor Om Prakash Mathur's 74th Birthday
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur received heartfelt birthday greetings from Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as he turned 74. In a Facebook post, CM Tamang expressed admiration for Mathur's leadership and dedication, serving as an inspiration to many.

Governor Mathur, whose unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership have left a significant impact, was born in Bali, Rajasthan, on January 2, 1952. He assumed the office of Sikkim's governor on July 31, 2024.

As Mathur marks another year, Tamang conveyed wishes for good health, success, and prosperity, reflecting the people of Sikkim's gratitude and hopes for his continued guidance.

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026