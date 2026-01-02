Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing of Teen in Delhi: Main Accused Apprehended

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Sultanpuri area as a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police reported on Friday. The main accused has been taken into custody.

The police received a call at 11.30 pm Thursday about a group attack on a minor. A police team arrived promptly, discovering the injured teen with multiple stab wounds. Rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was pronounced dead by doctors.

An FIR has been registered, leading to the arrest of the main suspect, Vikram. The 30-year-old has a history of criminal activity. During interrogation, Vikram revealed that two accomplices, now on the run, assisted him. Police are investigating the motive and scrutinizing CCTV footage to piece together the event timeline.

