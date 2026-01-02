Tragic Stabbing of Teen in Delhi: Main Accused Apprehended

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Sultanpuri area as a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police reported on Friday. The main accused has been taken into custody.

The police received a call at 11.30 pm Thursday about a group attack on a minor. A police team arrived promptly, discovering the injured teen with multiple stab wounds. Rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was pronounced dead by doctors.

An FIR has been registered, leading to the arrest of the main suspect, Vikram. The 30-year-old has a history of criminal activity. During interrogation, Vikram revealed that two accomplices, now on the run, assisted him. Police are investigating the motive and scrutinizing CCTV footage to piece together the event timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)