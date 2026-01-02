Scam Rescue: Indian Nationals Return Home from Myanmar

In a significant development, three Indian nationals entrapped in a job scam in Myanmar have been successfully repatriated to India, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The Indian Embassy in Yangon disclosed that the repatriation brings the total number of Indians rescued since July 2024 to 1,757 victims. The trio, ensnared by the notorious Myawaddy scam centers, returned on Thursday through coordinated efforts between Myanmar authorities and the Indian Embassy.

The Embassy issued a warning against falling prey to dubious job offers, a sentiment echoed in government discussions. The Indian government has actively intervened, rescuing over 6,700 nationals from job scams in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, as informed to the Parliament last December.