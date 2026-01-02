Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis: Indore's Cleanliness on Trial

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes PM Narendra Modi and the BJP for failing to address contaminated water issues in Indore, despite ongoing claims of cleanliness through initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission. The area faced a severe diarrhoea outbreak, affecting over 1,400 people and causing at least 10 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:04 IST
Contaminated Water Crisis: Indore's Cleanliness on Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupts as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing water crisis in Indore. Despite being celebrated for cleanliness, Indore faces severe challenges due to contaminated water, contradicting the success narratives of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Kharge argues that the Modi government's claims about providing clean water and air are hollow. Residents of Bhagirathpura, Indore, are suffering from a deadly diarrhoea outbreak, with reports confirming water contamination due to a pipeline leakage.

While Chief Medical Officer Hasani acknowledged contamination, the community continues to grapple with the aftermath. Criticism mounts as questions arise over the BJP's governance and transparency regarding public health and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

 India
2
Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

 India
3
Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves significantly: Officials.

Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as a...

 India
4
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026