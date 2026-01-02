Contaminated Water Crisis: Indore's Cleanliness on Trial

Controversy erupts as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing water crisis in Indore. Despite being celebrated for cleanliness, Indore faces severe challenges due to contaminated water, contradicting the success narratives of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Kharge argues that the Modi government's claims about providing clean water and air are hollow. Residents of Bhagirathpura, Indore, are suffering from a deadly diarrhoea outbreak, with reports confirming water contamination due to a pipeline leakage.

While Chief Medical Officer Hasani acknowledged contamination, the community continues to grapple with the aftermath. Criticism mounts as questions arise over the BJP's governance and transparency regarding public health and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)