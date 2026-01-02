Left Menu

Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

Himachal Pradesh aims for timely disposal of land partition cases by setting a thrice weekly hearing schedule. Chief Minister Sukhu has mandated that all pending cases be resolved by March 2026, with retired officials re-engaged and relevant officers trained to expedite processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to expedite the resolution of land partition cases, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new schedule requiring all Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to hear cases every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The initiative, effective from January 5, allows for 12 hearing days each month.

To ensure accountability, Deputy Commissioners will assess weekly progress and submit reports to the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). A compiled report will be presented to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi every Monday, who will then update the Chief Minister monthly.

The Chief Minister emphasized resolving pending cases by March 2026 and has established a plan involving the re-engagement of retired personnel and training for current officers. Recent data shows significant progress through Revenue Lok Adalats in clearing thousands of cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

