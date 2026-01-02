Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

In an effort to expedite the resolution of land partition cases, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new schedule requiring all Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to hear cases every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The initiative, effective from January 5, allows for 12 hearing days each month.

To ensure accountability, Deputy Commissioners will assess weekly progress and submit reports to the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). A compiled report will be presented to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi every Monday, who will then update the Chief Minister monthly.

The Chief Minister emphasized resolving pending cases by March 2026 and has established a plan involving the re-engagement of retired personnel and training for current officers. Recent data shows significant progress through Revenue Lok Adalats in clearing thousands of cases.

