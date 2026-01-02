Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Police Superintendent Suspended After Violent Clashes
The Ballari district Superintendent of Police, Pavan Nejjur, has been suspended following violent clashes involving political supporters that resulted in one death. The clashes occurred ahead of a statue unveiling, and Nejjur is accused of not managing the situation effectively, prompting an inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Violence erupted in Ballari city over the installation of banners linked to the unveiling of a statue, leading to the suspension of Pavan Nejjur, the district's Superintendent of Police. The altercation, which claimed one life, involved supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy.
Nejjur, who assumed his role on January 1, is accused of failing to mitigate the clashes and inadequately informing senior officials about the developments. This negligence prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate an official inquiry into the incident.
The government's suspension order highlighted Nejjur's ineffectiveness, aligning with recommendations from Ballari's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and the state's Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP). The suspension dictates that Nejjur remain at Headquarters, pending further investigation, while FIRs are filed against political figures linked to the violence.
