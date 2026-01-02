Sarbananda Sonowal Calls Book Fairs ‘Pilgrimages of Knowledge’ at Assam Fair

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Assam Book Fair at Khanapara in Guwahati today, describing book fairs as “pilgrimage sites of knowledge” that nurture intellectual curiosity, cultural identity, and a thoughtful society. His address to readers and publishers underscored the transformative power of books in shaping individual character and collective progress.

Books as Catalysts for Intellectual Growth

Sonowal said books play a timeless role in illuminating minds and enriching society.“Books cleanse thought and reflect the conscience and imagination of a community. They help build an intellectually progressive nation,” he noted, emphasising that every effort to promote reading helps elevate society.

Calling upon the younger generation to cultivate the habit of reading, he praised the enthusiastic turnout at the fair and said it reflects Assam’s healthy cultural direction.

Literature and Cultural Roots

The Minister highlighted the enduring legacy of Assamese literary and cultural icons, whose work has shaped the region’s identity and carried Assam’s voice across borders. Books, he said, are “gifts that can be opened repeatedly,” offering fresh insight each time.

Quoting Francis Bacon’s famous line, “Reading makes a full man,” Sonowal cautioned against replacing deep reading with short, fleeting digital consumption.“No matter how much we consume social media content, only books can complete us. Reading gives depth, imagination and critical thought,” he stressed.

Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Acknowledging the rise of digital platforms—e-books, audiobooks, digital libraries—Sonowal said these tools can complement, not replace, traditional reading. The true challenge, he added, is to make reading joyful again, especially for youth who face a quiet struggle between modern aspirations and attachment to their mother tongue.

He called for the modernisation of libraries, particularly in smaller towns, and urged efforts to make Assamese literature more accessible, contemporary and reader-friendly.

Supporting Assamese Literature

During his visit, Sonowal engaged with publishers and readers and purchased several Assamese titles, including:

Mrito Ishwar by Prof. Bhawani Pegu

Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika by Anuradha Sharma Pujari

Bodhidrum – 2 by Haren Gogoi

Mayabini Raatir Bukut — Zubeen r Jiwon aaru Gaan by Debajit Bhuyan

Mur Jail Jatrar Kahini by Babul Kumar Baruah

His selections highlighted his personal commitment to promoting Assamese literature and preserving linguistic identity.

Building a Reading Culture for the Future

Sonowal concluded by reiterating that fostering a strong reading culture is essential to building a thoughtful, progressive and culturally confident society. The Assam Book Fair, he said, stands as a powerful reminder of the role books continue to play in shaping dreams, values and intellectual resilience.