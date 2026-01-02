Landmark Ruling: Allahabad High Court Redefines Tenancy Laws in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark decision, the Allahabad High Court has clarified that the absence of a written tenancy agreement does not restrict the jurisdiction of rent authorities in Uttar Pradesh. This ruling, under the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Urban Premises Tenancy Act, 2021, affirms that landlords retain the right to seek tenant eviction even when formal agreements are lacking.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal underscored the importance of broad jurisdiction for rent authorities, noting that limiting access to cases with only written agreements was not the legislative intent. The ruling highlights the conscious choice by the state legislature to omit strict provisions found in the Central Model Tenancy Act, safeguarding landlords' rights.

The case questioned whether rent authorities can consider landlord applications in the absence of a tenancy agreement. The court's response is a significant development, reinforcing that the statute's intent is not confined by technicalities but rather aims to balance tenant and landlord rights comprehensively.

