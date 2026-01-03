Left Menu

Amid Ceasefire: Gaza's Struggle for Survival and Aid

The precarious ceasefire in Gaza sees Palestinians enduring dire winter conditions and struggling for sufficient humanitarian aid. Angelina Jolie's visit highlights the ongoing crisis and the urgent need for aid access. Israeli-Egyptian tensions persist over border crossings, contributing to the complex humanitarian predicament.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:12 IST
In a tragic incident, a grandmother and her grandson perished in a fire that engulfed their tent in Gaza, as the region's residents endure severe winter hardships in makeshift shelters. Meanwhile, Israel continues its military operations against Hamas, despite a fragile 12-week-long ceasefire.

During a visit to the Rafah border crossing, American actor Angelina Jolie underscored the critical need for increased humanitarian aid in Gaza. While meeting with Red Crescent members and Palestinian patients, she emphasized maintaining the ceasefire to ensure the delivery of vital supplies.

As Gaza grapples with pressing humanitarian issues, the international community remains concerned. Arab and Muslim countries highlight the scarcity of essential resources, while recent Israeli military actions, including arrests in the West Bank, add to the region's complex challenges.

