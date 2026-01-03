Left Menu

Police Officer Rebuked for Controversial Identification Tactics

A Kaushambi police officer faced reprimand after social media videos showed him using a controversial device to identify a man and his daughter as Bangladeshi nationals. The officer was warned by his seniors for employing unacceptable methods aimed at pressuring the individuals to reveal their origins.

A police officer from Kaushambi has been reprimanded by his superiors following an incident where he allegedly used an unconventional device to label a man and his daughter as Bangladeshi nationals. Videos of the event surfacing on social media prompted the action.

Indirapuram's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Srivastava, confirmed that the officer was warned against such future actions. Despite the warning, the officer, Ajay Sharma, was said to be attempting psychological pressure to ascertain the truth.

During a search in the Kaushambi area's shanties, the officer questioned a family about their origins. Despite the family's claims of being from Bihar, the officer accused them of lying and used a device to back his unfounded assertion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

