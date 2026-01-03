Tragic Encounter: First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Over 25 Years in Colorado

A deadly mountain lion attack claimed the life of a woman in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, marking the first fatal incident involving the big cats in over two decades, state officials reported Thursday. The tragedy occurred on the Crosier Mountain trail near Estes Park, about 50 miles from Denver, as confirmed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Witnesses, including a doctor among the hikers, discovered the woman unresponsive and attempted to revive her. Although a mountain lion was nearby, throwing rocks was required to deter the animal. This prompted the closure of the vicinity as wildlife officers responded and euthanized two lions.

Despite falling into rare territory—being the first fatality since 1999—Colorado maintains a sizable population of mountain lions, estimated at 3,800 to 4,400 adults. Conservation measures have played a crucial role in their resurgence, though interactions with humans remain risky.

(With inputs from agencies.)