Uttarakhand Government Faces Pressure for CBI Probe in High Profile Murder Case

The Uttarakhand government is under pressure to initiate a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, following allegations involving prominent figures. The state defends its SIT investigation while opposition and individuals claim evidence of political conspiracy and VIP involvement. The case remains contentious amidst calls for further transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:09 IST
The Uttarakhand government has expressed readiness to consider a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, provided credible evidence comes forth. This stance comes amid mounting calls from the Congress for an independent investigation following the release of a video implicating a 'VIP' in the young woman's death.

During a press conference, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal defended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a woman Deputy Inspector General of Police. He emphasized that judicial bodies, including the trial court, high court, and Supreme Court, have validated the SIT's findings, confirming no VIP involvement.

Uniyal hinted at possible political motivations behind the latest allegations, suggesting they aim to aid the convicts who have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The government insists it is open to investigations if substantial evidence emerges, asserting transparency in handling the sensitive case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

