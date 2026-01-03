Uttarakhand Government Faces Pressure for CBI Probe in High Profile Murder Case
The Uttarakhand government is under pressure to initiate a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, following allegations involving prominent figures. The state defends its SIT investigation while opposition and individuals claim evidence of political conspiracy and VIP involvement. The case remains contentious amidst calls for further transparency.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand government has expressed readiness to consider a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, provided credible evidence comes forth. This stance comes amid mounting calls from the Congress for an independent investigation following the release of a video implicating a 'VIP' in the young woman's death.
During a press conference, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal defended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a woman Deputy Inspector General of Police. He emphasized that judicial bodies, including the trial court, high court, and Supreme Court, have validated the SIT's findings, confirming no VIP involvement.
Uniyal hinted at possible political motivations behind the latest allegations, suggesting they aim to aid the convicts who have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The government insists it is open to investigations if substantial evidence emerges, asserting transparency in handling the sensitive case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: BJP Demands Action Against Congress Over Violence
Protest in Indore: Youth Congress Demands Accountability for Water Tragedy
Inferno Investigation: Swiss Ski Resort Tragedy Under Scrutiny
Turmoil in Tamil Nadu Congress: Jothimani Lashes Out at Infighting