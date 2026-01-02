Tragedy on Lagos-Ibadan: Anthony Joshua's Brush with Disaster

In a tragic turn of events, Anthony Joshua, the British former world heavyweight champion, found himself amid a fatal accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The crash resulted in the deaths of two of Joshua's close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver of the vehicle involved, has been charged with four counts, including causing death by dangerous driving. Court proceedings are set to resume on January 20, with Kayode yet to publicly comment on the incident.

While Joshua sustained minor injuries and remains stable following hospital checks, the tragic accident follows shortly after his recent knockout victory against Jake Paul. The next anticipated event is Joshua's fight with Tyson Fury later this year.