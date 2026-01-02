Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night for a three-day visit, marking his second trip to the region in under a month.

Touching down at INS Utkrosh near the Veer Savarkar International Airport at 10:45 pm, Shah was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi among other dignitaries. His packed itinerary includes chairing a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting for the Ministry of Home Affairs scheduled to take place on Saturday morning in Wandoor.

Later in the day, Shah is set to inaugurate an exhibition centered around 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita', a new criminal law, at the ITF Ground. Subsequently, he will lay the foundation stones for several projects at Netaji Stadium. In light of his visit, security has been significantly heightened across the island, officials confirmed.