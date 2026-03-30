Preserving Legacies: Bihar's Manuscript Exhibition Illuminates India's Rich Heritage

In an effort to preserve India's rich manuscript legacy, Patna hosts a remarkable exhibition titled 'Bihar ki Bauddhik Parampara,' featuring rare manuscripts, including a ninth-century Holy Quran and ancient Tibetan collections. This event is part of the Ministry of Culture's Gyan Bharatam initiative, encouraging the protection and digitization of historical documents.

The exhibition showcases a range of historical artifacts, from the Holy Quran written in Kufic script to the handwritten correspondences from the British era. Rare manuscripts from Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, Patna Museum, and British Raj records underline India's vast cultural heritage, preserved for future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of the Gyan Bharatam survey in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, urging citizens to contribute to the documentation of rare manuscripts. The initiative has exceeded expectations, digitizing over 7.5 lakh manuscripts, making them available on a national portal, and furthering the cause of preserving India's intellectual tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)