Karnataka Cabinet's Bold Moves: New Park, Rural Employment Law, Super Specialty Hospital

The Karnataka cabinet criticized the BJP-led central government for replacing the rural employment law MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act. Key developments include the approval of a biodiversity park, a super specialty hospital, upgrades to educational institutes, and amendments to existing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:48 IST
The Karnataka cabinet has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for passing the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA, which state minister H K Patil labeled as a betrayal of federal principles. The new act offers 125 days of rural employment, sparking opposition protests.

In other significant developments, the cabinet approved the Vishwaguru Basavanna Biodiversity Park in Bengaluru North, expected to cost Rs 250 crore. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre detailed plans for medicinal plantations and bird sanctuaries, noting CSR funds will also support the project.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced a partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation to develop a Rs 1,000 crore super specialty hospital. Additionally, the cabinet approved revised costs for the Bangalore Suburban Transport Project and enhancements for district education institutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

