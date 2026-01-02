Karnataka Cabinet's Bold Moves: New Park, Rural Employment Law, Super Specialty Hospital

The Karnataka cabinet has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for passing the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA, which state minister H K Patil labeled as a betrayal of federal principles. The new act offers 125 days of rural employment, sparking opposition protests.

In other significant developments, the cabinet approved the Vishwaguru Basavanna Biodiversity Park in Bengaluru North, expected to cost Rs 250 crore. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre detailed plans for medicinal plantations and bird sanctuaries, noting CSR funds will also support the project.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced a partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation to develop a Rs 1,000 crore super specialty hospital. Additionally, the cabinet approved revised costs for the Bangalore Suburban Transport Project and enhancements for district education institutes.

