Left Menu

Court Urges Action: Construction Debris Threatens Iconic Kedarnath Highway

The Uttarakhand High Court ordered district authorities and the construction agency involved in the Kund bypass project to address debris and landslide hazards. Petitioners, concerned about environmental impacts on the Mandakini river and Kedarnath highway, urge safety protocols and responsible waste management measures at the construction site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 03-01-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 01:14 IST
Court Urges Action: Construction Debris Threatens Iconic Kedarnath Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken significant action concerning environmental threats stemming from ongoing construction activities in Rudraprayag district. Specifically, the court has addressed concerns over debris from the Kund bypass project and its potential impact on landslides and the local ecosystem.

A Public Interest Litigation highlights fears of debris being improperly disposed of into the Mandakini river, posing risks to the foothills of Sami Dhasari village and the sacred Kedarnath highway, a vital part of the Char Dham pilgrimage route.

Prompted by petitioner Madan Singh Bisht, the court's intervention emphasizes the need for immediate response from district officials and construction agencies to implement effective safety measures and sustainable waste management during the project's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Volatile Start to 2026: Stock Markets Navigate Uncertain Waters

Volatile Start to 2026: Stock Markets Navigate Uncertain Waters

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026