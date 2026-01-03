Court Urges Action: Construction Debris Threatens Iconic Kedarnath Highway

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken significant action concerning environmental threats stemming from ongoing construction activities in Rudraprayag district. Specifically, the court has addressed concerns over debris from the Kund bypass project and its potential impact on landslides and the local ecosystem.

A Public Interest Litigation highlights fears of debris being improperly disposed of into the Mandakini river, posing risks to the foothills of Sami Dhasari village and the sacred Kedarnath highway, a vital part of the Char Dham pilgrimage route.

Prompted by petitioner Madan Singh Bisht, the court's intervention emphasizes the need for immediate response from district officials and construction agencies to implement effective safety measures and sustainable waste management during the project's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)