Tragic End: Constable's Life Cut Short in Jaisalmer

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, as a 30-year-old police constable allegedly ended his own life using his service weapon. Identified as Narendra Meena, the constable was found dead at his official quarters.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday morning when Meena failed to exit his room, prompting his colleagues to forcibly enter and uncover his lifeless body in a pool of blood. Senior officers and forensic experts promptly arrived on-site to gather evidence, while Meena's service revolver was recovered at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest Meena had been living alone, with his family currently in Sawai Madhopur. As authorities await his family's arrival to proceed with the post-mortem, no suicide note has yet been found, raising questions about the circumstances leading to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)