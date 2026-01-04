Left Menu

Security Lapses Mar West Bengal Electoral Visit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has flagged significant security concerns during a recent visit by an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camps in West Bengal. The EC has requested a comprehensive action report from the state police due on January 6.

The commission's letter to the director general of police outlined a report by C Murugan, a senior bureaucrat, and observer, describing multiple security lapses during his December 29 visit to SIR hearing camps in South 24 Parganas district.

In response, the EC has mandated strict security protocols for future electoral roll observer visits, following an incident involving Murugan's vehicle being damaged by protesters. The commission emphasized the need for senior police officers to accompany observers to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

