Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces High Court Hearing Over IRCTC Scam Charges

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to challenge the framing of charges against him in the IRCTC scam in Delhi High Court. This involves allegations of cheating and corruption related to land deals and railways' hotels. The hearing is scheduled for January 5 before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:43 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces High Court Hearing Over IRCTC Scam Charges
Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is preparing to contest the charges brought against him and several others in the so-called IRCTC scam. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear his plea on Monday, addressing a previous decision by a special court which framed charges including cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The allegations target Yadav, a former union railway minister, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and numerous others. They face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act related to improper land and share transactions purportedly connected to the Railways' hotels.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will preside over the case on January 5. Previously, the court described the transactions as potential crony capitalism disguised as private participation efforts in rail sector operations. The hearing will evaluate these serious claims with potential repercussions for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

 India
2
Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

 India
3
U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Clos...

 Global
4
Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026