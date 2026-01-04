Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces High Court Hearing Over IRCTC Scam Charges

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is preparing to contest the charges brought against him and several others in the so-called IRCTC scam. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear his plea on Monday, addressing a previous decision by a special court which framed charges including cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The allegations target Yadav, a former union railway minister, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and numerous others. They face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act related to improper land and share transactions purportedly connected to the Railways' hotels.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will preside over the case on January 5. Previously, the court described the transactions as potential crony capitalism disguised as private participation efforts in rail sector operations. The hearing will evaluate these serious claims with potential repercussions for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)