World Peace in Peril: Examining the Decline and Paths Forward
In 2025, world peace reached a new low, marking a decade of decline. Armed conflict and instability rose sharply. Key drivers include the fall of liberal democracies, economic disparities, and global shocks. Despite these challenges, strategic international actions can promote peace and prevent further conflict escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:02 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The year 2025 marked another setback for global peace, extending a decade-long trend of increasing conflict and instability. Reports reveal a doubling of global conflicts and a significant rise in violence-related fatalities.
Contributing factors include the weakening of liberal democracies, economic disparities, and the lasting impacts of global crises like COVID-19.
Despite these challenges, experts believe that strategic international actions, such as enforcing UN principles and strengthening peacekeeping initiatives, could reverse this trend and foster a more peaceful global environment.