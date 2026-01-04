World Peace in Peril: Examining the Decline and Paths Forward

The year 2025 marked another setback for global peace, extending a decade-long trend of increasing conflict and instability. Reports reveal a doubling of global conflicts and a significant rise in violence-related fatalities.

Contributing factors include the weakening of liberal democracies, economic disparities, and the lasting impacts of global crises like COVID-19.

Despite these challenges, experts believe that strategic international actions, such as enforcing UN principles and strengthening peacekeeping initiatives, could reverse this trend and foster a more peaceful global environment.