Major Ganja Bust in Tripura: 19 Lakh Plants Destroyed

In a major crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation, authorities in Tripura's Sepahijala district have successfully destroyed 19 lakh premature ganja plants, with an estimated market value of Rs 100 crore, officials announced on Sunday.

The coordinated operation, involving state police, BSF, and Tripura State Rifles (TSR), saw 600 personnel sweeping through 650 acres of forest land on Saturday. The sites in North Kalamchoura, South Kalamchoura, Anandapur, and Ghatigarh were identified using drone surveillance.

This operation marks the highest quantity of ganja plants eradicated in a single day in Tripura, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajib Sutradhar. While no arrests have been made, police are aware of the processed ganja's final destination, which often includes states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where it commands a higher price.