Three Arrested in Shocking Shariatpur Attack on Hindu Businessman

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack and murder of Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman, in Shariatpur, Bangladesh. Das was fatally injured in an attack involving hacking and burning. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and targeted violence against minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:23 IST
Three Arrested in Shocking Shariatpur Attack on Hindu Businessman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a disturbing incident in Bangladesh's Shariatpur district, three individuals have been arrested following the brutal assault and murder of a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das. The local newspaper Prothom Alo reported that the attack took place near Keurbhanga Bazar, where Das, a 50-year-old medicine shop owner and mobile banking businessman, was targeted.

According to police, Das was intercepted while traveling in an autorickshaw, where he was severely beaten, hacked, and set on fire using petrol. Despite the alertness of locals, who raised an alarm, Das succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being transferred to Dhaka due to their severity.

The tragedy marks the fifth death of a Hindu community member since December, underlining the rising threat against minority groups in Bangladesh. Authorities have identified and detained the suspects, bringing them to the RAB's Madaripur camp for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

