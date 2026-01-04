Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Teenagers Among 40 Victims in Swiss Bar Fire

A catastrophic fire at a bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve resulted in the deaths of 40 people, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities in Valais have identified 24 of the victims, including teenagers as young as 14. The recognized deceased encompassed 10 Swiss citizens, two Italians, a dual Italian-Emirati national, a Romanian, a French national, and a Turkish individual. The youngest identified casualty is a 14-year-old Swiss girl.

As the identification process continues, two bar operators face a criminal investigation for potentially negligent homicide. In addition to the fatalities, 119 individuals suffered injuries, with many requiring specialized care for severe burns in hospitals across Europe.

