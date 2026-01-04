Call for Justice: Haryana Women's Commission Steps In After Brutal Attack

The Haryana state commission for women has stepped in regarding a harrowing incident of gang rape involving a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad. On Sunday, the commission's chairperson, Renu Bhatia, reached out to local police for a comprehensive report on the case.

Dr. Amit Yadav, treating the victim, reported that her condition is stable. After operating on facial wounds, future procedures are planned for her fractured shoulder. Police reports indicate that the young woman was assaulted while attempting to return home from a friend's place when she was misled by ambulance operators offering a ride.

After the assault, she was abandoned in Faridabad. The two accused have been apprehended and are in custody. Legal processes, including suspect identification, are pending as the victim remains hospitalized.