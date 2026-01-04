Left Menu

Community-Led Demolition Spurs Positive Land Reallocation in Sambhal

A mosque and madrassa were demolished by the local Muslim community in Sambhal for illegally encroaching on government land. The cleared land was subsequently leased to 20 economically disadvantaged individuals. The demolition, completed before the notice period ended, enabled the land's reallocation for housing under a government scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive step, members of the Muslim community in Sambhal district demolished an illegally constructed mosque and madrassa situated on 1,339 square metres of government land before the expiry of a formal notice period. Officials revealed that the structures, dating back 20-25 years, had been built without authorization in Salempur Salar alias Hajipur village.

The District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, confirmed that the action preceded the deadline set for January 4. Through their initiative, the community rectified the encroachment, obviating the need for administrative intervention. Officials, including Tehsildar Sadar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, lauded the community's realization and subsequent rectification of their mistake.

Following the clearance of the site, authorities allocated the land on lease to 20 economically disadvantaged individuals. Anticipated development plans under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will facilitate residential construction for these beneficiaries. A significant police presence ensured the smooth execution of the demolition and reallocation, as emphasized by Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

