Bank Unions Threaten Nationwide Strike for 5-Day Week

Bank employees under the umbrella of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) are gearing up for a nationwide strike on January 27, calling for a 5-day work week. The strike is expected to disrupt the operations of public sector banks, coinciding with holidays on January 25 and 26, potentially extending the impact over three days.

Currently, bank employees enjoy off days on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with Sundays. A proposal to declare the remaining two Saturdays as holidays was initially agreed upon by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and UFBU during a wage revision settlement in 2024.

UFBU expressed discontent over the government's inaction on their demand, asserting no loss of working hours, as employees have agreed to extend daily work by 40 minutes if a 5-day week is implemented. The union also highlights that RBI, LIC, GIC, and other financial markets already enjoy a 5-day work structure, making their claims valid and justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)