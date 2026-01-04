Unexploded Grenade Found Near Vienna Synagogue, No Antisemitic Link Found
A grenade was discovered near a synagogue in Vienna, but authorities ruled out antisemitic intentions. The device lacked explosive material and a functioning detonator. Austrian police confirmed no direct link to antisemitism, though investigations are underway. The Jewish community in Austria is estimated at 5,000 people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A grenade was found at a building entrance near a synagogue in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, Austrian police reported Sunday. Despite initial fears, authorities announced no connection to antisemitic activities.
Bomb disposal experts confirmed the grenade lacked explosive material, and the detonator was not functional. The state's counter-extremism office was informed as investigations continue.
Austria's Jewish community numbers around 5,000. According to an EU survey, 73% of Austrian Jewish respondents view antisemitism as a serious issue, below the EU average of 84%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vienna
- grenade
- synagogue
- Austria
- antisemitism
- Jewish
- investigation
- police
- explosive
- bomb disposal