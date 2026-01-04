Unexploded Grenade Found Near Vienna Synagogue, No Antisemitic Link Found

A grenade was found at a building entrance near a synagogue in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, Austrian police reported Sunday. Despite initial fears, authorities announced no connection to antisemitic activities.

Bomb disposal experts confirmed the grenade lacked explosive material, and the detonator was not functional. The state's counter-extremism office was informed as investigations continue.

Austria's Jewish community numbers around 5,000. According to an EU survey, 73% of Austrian Jewish respondents view antisemitism as a serious issue, below the EU average of 84%.

