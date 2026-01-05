China Urges Immediate Release of Venezuela's Maduro
China's foreign ministry has condemned the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and calls for his immediate release. Expressing grave concern, China is actively monitoring the situation while emphasizing its continued cooperation with Venezuela. Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian communicated this at a recent press briefing.
In a firm statement, China's foreign ministry has demanded the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro following his capture by U.S. forces.
Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed profound concern over the security situation, underscoring China's close monitoring of developments in Venezuela.
Lin reiterated that China maintains positive communication and cooperative relations with the Venezuelan government, emphasizing Beijing's commitment to stability in the region.
