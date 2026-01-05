Left Menu

Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady

A Paris court is addressing a cyberbullying case against 10 individuals accused of spreading false claims about French First Lady Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality. The allegations have reportedly impacted her family life. Key figures include medium Delphine Jegousse, who published a video propagating the rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:26 IST
Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady
  • Country:
  • France

A notable trial is underway in Paris, where 10 individuals stand accused of cyberbullying France's first lady, Brigitte Macron. The defendants, whose ages range from 41 to 65, are charged with disseminating falsehoods online concerning her gender and sexuality, actions that her daughter claims have inflicted emotional harm on their family.

Among the accused, Delphine Jegousse, also known by her pseudonym Amandine Roy, has been identified as a major contributor to perpetuating these rumors through a YouTube video she released in 2021. The case underscores the malicious impact of conspiracy theories and highlights the legal repercussions of such online behavior.

The trial brings to light the broader issue of online harassment, with the Macrons pursuing legal redress as part of a wider effort to combat such misconduct. The family maintains that these unfounded allegations have caused significant personal distress, and the accused individuals face potential imprisonment if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Premier Li Qiang Advocates for Balanced Trade and Domestic Growth

Premier Li Qiang Advocates for Balanced Trade and Domestic Growth

 China
2
Tribunal Awards Rs 45.6 Lakh to Family of Accident Victim

Tribunal Awards Rs 45.6 Lakh to Family of Accident Victim

 India
3
Major Breakthrough: Compassionate Appointments Surge Under 'Vyavastha Parivartan'

Major Breakthrough: Compassionate Appointments Surge Under 'Vyavastha Pariva...

 India
4
Emergency Response to Fire at Gas Well in Konaseema District

Emergency Response to Fire at Gas Well in Konaseema District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026