Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady

A notable trial is underway in Paris, where 10 individuals stand accused of cyberbullying France's first lady, Brigitte Macron. The defendants, whose ages range from 41 to 65, are charged with disseminating falsehoods online concerning her gender and sexuality, actions that her daughter claims have inflicted emotional harm on their family.

Among the accused, Delphine Jegousse, also known by her pseudonym Amandine Roy, has been identified as a major contributor to perpetuating these rumors through a YouTube video she released in 2021. The case underscores the malicious impact of conspiracy theories and highlights the legal repercussions of such online behavior.

The trial brings to light the broader issue of online harassment, with the Macrons pursuing legal redress as part of a wider effort to combat such misconduct. The family maintains that these unfounded allegations have caused significant personal distress, and the accused individuals face potential imprisonment if convicted.

