Dutch Court to Decide Fate of Nexperia with Formal Investigation Hearing

A Dutch court will hear arguments on January 14 to determine whether to open a formal investigation into alleged mismanagement at Nexperia. This marks the first open court appearance regarding the dispute, following prior decisions by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber involving the company’s former CEO and its Chinese parent Wingtech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On January 14, a Dutch court will weigh in on whether to commence a formal investigation into Nexperia, amid allegations of mismanagement. This pivotal hearing follows preliminary measures taken by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber in October.

The chamber had earlier enacted significant interim measures, including the suspension of Nexperia's former CEO and the transfer of shares held by its Chinese parent company Wingtech to a Dutch lawyer. These actions set the stage for the upcoming January court hearing, which will publicly address the longstanding dispute.

This will be the first time arguments regarding Nexperia's management will be heard openly, which could have crucial implications for the company's governance and its international business relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

