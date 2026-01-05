Dutch Court to Decide Fate of Nexperia with Formal Investigation Hearing

On January 14, a Dutch court will weigh in on whether to commence a formal investigation into Nexperia, amid allegations of mismanagement. This pivotal hearing follows preliminary measures taken by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber in October.

The chamber had earlier enacted significant interim measures, including the suspension of Nexperia's former CEO and the transfer of shares held by its Chinese parent company Wingtech to a Dutch lawyer. These actions set the stage for the upcoming January court hearing, which will publicly address the longstanding dispute.

This will be the first time arguments regarding Nexperia's management will be heard openly, which could have crucial implications for the company's governance and its international business relationships.

