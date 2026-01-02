Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

The Madhya Pradesh government's status report on the contaminated drinking water crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura was submitted to the Indore bench of the MP High Court on Friday. A detailed hearing on this report is scheduled for January 6, according to Ritesh Inani, President of the Indore High Court Bar Association.

During the hearing, attended via video conferencing by a vacation bench from Jabalpur, the state government and municipal corporation presented their responses. The court's focus will be on the status report detailing casualties and hospitalizations due to the crisis, with the next hearing pledged for January 6.

Inani also filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding clean water supply and medical treatment for those affected. With three petitions on this matter, a consolidated hearing is anticipated. The court aims for accountability and preventive action to avert future incidents.