Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

In Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, a fierce conflict over gym ownership resulted in violent public assaults on a family. The disturbing episode has led to one arrest while other suspects continue to evade the law.

The unsettling incident unfolded as tensions flared between the gym's caretaker and the owner, escalating into violence. Viral videos circulating on social media captured the brutal assault, prompting widespread public outcry and police intervention.

Laxmi Nagar police have initiated an in-depth investigation, analyzing viral footage and interviewing the victims to piece together what happened. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as teams work swiftly to bring all involved perpetrators to justice.

