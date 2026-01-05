Left Menu

Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

A violent incident in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, stemming from a gym ownership feud, left a man beaten and his family assaulted. Police have arrested one suspect while others remain at large. The attack, widely shared on social media, prompted an extensive investigation as police gather evidence and testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, a fierce conflict over gym ownership resulted in violent public assaults on a family. The disturbing episode has led to one arrest while other suspects continue to evade the law.

The unsettling incident unfolded as tensions flared between the gym's caretaker and the owner, escalating into violence. Viral videos circulating on social media captured the brutal assault, prompting widespread public outcry and police intervention.

Laxmi Nagar police have initiated an in-depth investigation, analyzing viral footage and interviewing the victims to piece together what happened. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as teams work swiftly to bring all involved perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

