Assault Amidst Anticipation: Wedding Dreams Shattered in Gym Ownership Brawl

A volatile dispute over gym ownership in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar resulted in a violent public assault days before a scheduled wedding. The victim's family, including the groom-to-be, faced severe physical assault and humiliation.

The incident allegedly began when Satish, a caretaker at the gym, attempted to use his car as a weapon, accelerating tensions. The altercation left Rajesh Garg, his son, and wife Rita Garg injured and humiliated, preceded by previous disputes over vacating premises and financial disagreements.

Police investigations are intensifying, with footage being scrutinized and search efforts underway for the remaining suspects. A case has been filed under several sections, capturing the gravity of the crimes committed, with calls for justice resonating from the Gargs and the community.