Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Municipal Elections

Amid rising political tensions in Maharashtra, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar against criticizing the BJP, hinting at reopening past controversies. The warning precedes municipal corporation elections slated for January 15.

During a press conference in Pune, Bawankule emphasized a previously agreed-upon non-criticism clause within the Mahayuti coalition. He expressed disappointment over recent remarks by Pawar, urging adherence to mutual respect, especially with looming civic polls.

Bawankule addressed issues surrounding past allegations, including the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam case. He highlighted pending court proceedings and affirmed BJP's reliance on available evidence when previously in opposition. As campaigning intensifies, further political maneuverings are anticipated.

