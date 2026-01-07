Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Municipal Elections

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has advised Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to avoid criticizing the BJP, warning that past political disputes could resurface. The remarks come as elections for several municipal corporations approach and tensions rise within the Mahayuti coalition regarding campaign conduct and past allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 08:49 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • India

Amid rising political tensions in Maharashtra, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar against criticizing the BJP, hinting at reopening past controversies. The warning precedes municipal corporation elections slated for January 15.

During a press conference in Pune, Bawankule emphasized a previously agreed-upon non-criticism clause within the Mahayuti coalition. He expressed disappointment over recent remarks by Pawar, urging adherence to mutual respect, especially with looming civic polls.

Bawankule addressed issues surrounding past allegations, including the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam case. He highlighted pending court proceedings and affirmed BJP's reliance on available evidence when previously in opposition. As campaigning intensifies, further political maneuverings are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

