Life Sentence for Delhi Youth's Murder

A Delhi court sentenced Yash Jhamb to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of Vishal Sharma in Govindpuri. The court convicted Jhamb under Section 302 IPC after he stabbed Sharma 28 times following a quarrel. The decision was finalized on December 24, confirming the life sentence for the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:26 IST
A Delhi court has handed down a life sentence to a man convicted of murder in the Govindpuri area.

Under Judge Lovleen's oversight, Yash Jhamb received the sentence after being convicted for murdering Vishal Sharma in February 2020.

The court found Jhamb guilty of stabbing Sharma 28 times following an altercation, confirming the sentence on December 24.

