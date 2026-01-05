Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA Protest Case

The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, involved in the 2020 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The activists' roles in the protests were highlighted as part of a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the court's decision, citing Khalid and Imam's inflammatory slogans and threats against national unity. Sarma referred to them as part of the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang', emphasizing the rejection of their bail applications as a victory for the nation's indivisibility.

While the court denied bail to these two activists, it granted bail to five others, acknowledging differences in their level of participation. Imam was previously arrested from Bihar and accused of inciting sedition by threatening to cut off Assam from the rest of India. Subsequently, he was confined in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)