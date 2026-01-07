Ukraine Applauds US Seizure of Russian Tanker

Ukraine has expressed approval for the United States' recent seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker tied to Venezuela. The move was lauded as a significant measure against Moscow, according to Ukraine's foreign minister.

In a post on the platform X, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister, emphasized that the apprehension of the vessel in the North Atlantic signifies the firm leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sybiha further stated that this proactive stance should also be mirrored in efforts to achieve lasting peace, advocating for action over fear in managing relations with Russia.