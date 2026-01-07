Left Menu

Ukraine Applauds US Seizure of Russian Tanker

Ukraine's foreign minister praised the U.S. for seizing a Russian-flagged tanker connected to Venezuela, emphasizing it as a strong move against Moscow. The apprehension was highlighted as a testament to President Trump's leadership. Such actions are seen as vital to advancing the peace process with Russia.

Updated: 07-01-2026 23:36 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has expressed approval for the United States' recent seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker tied to Venezuela. The move was lauded as a significant measure against Moscow, according to Ukraine's foreign minister.

In a post on the platform X, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister, emphasized that the apprehension of the vessel in the North Atlantic signifies the firm leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sybiha further stated that this proactive stance should also be mirrored in efforts to achieve lasting peace, advocating for action over fear in managing relations with Russia.

